9 Isfahan caravanserais nominated for UNESCO inscription

A provinicial Cultural Heritage official Ali Kamyabi told IRNA on Sunday that inspectors affiliated to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will pay a visit to the nine historical monuments in Isfahan province.

Neyestanak Caravanserai in Naeen city, Caravanserais located in the town of Kuhpayeh, Sheikh Ali Khan Zanganeh and Gaz in Shahinshahr and Meymeh county, Caravanserais of Mahyar and Amin Abad in Shahreza city, Caravanserais of Gabri and Maranjab in Kashan and Aran-o-Bidgol counties, and Abbasi Caravanserai in Isfahan city are the ones nominated for the UNESCO inscription.

Given preplanned programs, the UNESCO inspectors arrived in Isfahan province on Saturday for a three-day stay to evaluate documents and inspect caravanserais.

Neyestanak Caravanserai dates is two centuries old and is located in Neyestanak village near the historical city of Anarak. The caravanserai is one of the unique monuments in Iranian central desert’s trade route.

Kuhpayeh Caravanserai enjoys a history of more than 450 years. It has been registered as one of national Iranian heritage, which is appropriate tourist destination.

Gaz Caravanserai dates back to Seljuk dynasty and it is located in Barkhordar county near Isfahan city.

Mahyar Caravanserai was built during the reign of Shah Ismail I, the founder of the Safavid dynasty of Iran. It has various buildings such as market and some shops.

Amin Abad Caravanserai was constructed in Safavid era, locating 41 kilometers away from Shahreza city.

Gabri Caravanserai was one of the historical monuments dating back to the date of Safavid dynasty. It was an important caravanserais in the Silk Road era.

Maranjab Caravanserai, located 70 kilometers far from Kashan city, had been made of bricks and plaster. It has several rooms, stables and six towers.

Abbasi Caravanserai with around 300 years of age is one of the largest hotels in Isfahan and Iran. Its architecture has its roots from Safavid era. Abbasi Hotel was designated as the most beautiful hotels in the Middle East in March 2017.