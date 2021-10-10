Date :Sunday, October 10th, 2021 | Time : 19:17 |ID: 234099 | Print

Egypt:Hundreds of mosques added to unified Adhan project

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Egypt’s Ministry of Awqaf announced that hundreds of mosques have joined the project of unified Adhan in the country.

 

Amr Shoukry, head of the Central Department of Strategic Management at the Ministry of Awqaf, said on Saturday that 426 new mosques have been added to the project in the first quarter of current year, RT Arabic report.

Accordingly, the total number of mosques that are implementing the unified Adhan in Cairo hits 3,538.

The project was introduced back in 2019 aimed at ending distortion and noise caused by several loudspeakers calling for prayer at same time.

The Adhan is the Islamic call for prayer, which occurs five times a day – often through the loudspeakers of a mosque – reminding Muslims that it is time to pray, in accordance with Islamic Sharia law.

According to the project, a single call for prayers with the voice of one person is being broadcast from mosques. Each mosque has been equipped with a wireless device that receives the required signals and starts broadcasting Adhan in exact time according to cities’ geographical position.

Another feature of the system is the low sound of its speakers which will not bother people neighboring to mosques.

The Ministry is after expanding the project across the country said Shoukry, noting that preliminary agreement with officials of Port Said have already been reached.

You might also like
Egypt's Ramadan lanterns: symbol of unity and joy in Holy Month
Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine visited by Catholic Clerks, Scientists, and Researchers from around the world
Egypt: 600 year old Girls' Mosque in Cairo
Al-Sisi: We are surrounded by very serious challenges
Al-Seyyedah Zainab Mosque in Cairo, Egypt
Mahmoud Abbas goes to Egypt and Jordan
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *