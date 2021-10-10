Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj grants permission for Umrah and prayers in Masjid al- Haram for special groups from tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced today (Saturday): Permission to perform Umrah Hajj, perform prayers in the Masjid al- Haram and visit the Prophet’s Mosque is limited to those who have received two doses of Saudi-approved corona vaccine.

A statement from the Saudi Ministry of Health said that starting tomorrow, Sunday, the issuance of Hajj Umrah permits, prayers at the Masjid al- Haram and pilgrimage to the Prophet’s Mosque for those who have received two doses of Saudi-approved corona vaccine, as well as for those who are exempt from the Corona vaccine, will start according to “Tawakkalna” application.

The Saudi ministry added: “Umrah pilgrims who have completed the reservation of the permission to perform the rituals of Umrah, prayer and pilgrimage, but have not received the second dose of the Corona Vaccine, in order to prevent the revocation of their license, they must take the second dose within 48 hours before the expiration of the issued license.”

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj reminded that all preventive measures and special precautions for Corona pandemic are continuously evaluated by the Public Health Organization as a preventive center.

The Saudi Ministry of Health has previously announced that the vaccines approved by the country for Hajj Umrah are Oxford-Astrazenka, Pfizer-Biontec, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinofarm and Sinovak.

