Shafaqna English- Here is a list of Shafaqna’s posts on the Holy Quran, Surah An-Nur (Surah 24 in the holy Quran).

  1. The main point of Ayah 55 of Surah An-Noor
  2. The Main point of Ayahs 37 and 38 of Surah An-Noor
  3. The main point of Ayahs 31 and 32 of Surah Noor
  4. The Order for Hijab in the Quran
  5. The ways to strengthen bond with relatives according to the holy Quran
  6. The main point of Ayah 26 of Surah Al-Noor
  7. To Please Our Creator
  8. Why is it dangerous to form a belief based on uncertainty and doubt according to the holy Quran?
  9. The ways to strengthen bond with relatives according to the holy Quran
  10. Guiding Principles in Understanding Nature
  11. Philosophy of Science, A Qur’anic Approach
  12. The main aims of the prophethood according to the holy Quran
  13. The Arabic language of the Holy Quran
  14. The Right of Hands: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 7)
  15. [Video] Quran Weekly: Get Them Married
  16. [Video] Quran Weekly: Why Repent?

