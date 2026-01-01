Shafaqna English- Here is a list of Shafaqna’s posts on the Holy Quran, Surah An-Nur (Surah 24 in the holy Quran).
- The main point of Ayah 55 of Surah An-Noor
- The Main point of Ayahs 37 and 38 of Surah An-Noor
- The main point of Ayahs 31 and 32 of Surah Noor
- The Order for Hijab in the Quran
- The ways to strengthen bond with relatives according to the holy Quran
- The main point of Ayah 26 of Surah Al-Noor
- To Please Our Creator
- Why is it dangerous to form a belief based on uncertainty and doubt according to the holy Quran?
- The ways to strengthen bond with relatives according to the holy Quran
- Guiding Principles in Understanding Nature
- Philosophy of Science, A Qur’anic Approach
- The main aims of the prophethood according to the holy Quran
- The Arabic language of the Holy Quran
- The Right of Hands: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 7)
- [Video] Quran Weekly: Get Them Married
- [Video] Quran Weekly: Why Repent?
- Read more on Shafaqna English the Noble Quran Directory