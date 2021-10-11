Can individuals take physical actions for the purpose of prohibiting bad? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about the physical phase of enjoining good and prohibiting bad/evil (Amr Bil Maroof wa Nahi Anil Monkar).

Question: Can for the purpose of enjoining good and prohibiting bad, and for the sake of defending Islam and protecting Islamic order from inside the country as well as preventing cultural and political invasion, and protecting the Islamic values; the individuals commit murder or injury? If a person commits murder for the purpose of enjoining good and prohibiting evil, is it counted as intentional murder or the killed person is considered as wasted blood and the killer is not obliged for anything?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: This phase of enjoining good and prohibiting bad and generally the physical phase and confronting criminals is the responsibility of the Islamic government and other individuals have no right to interfere, and whenever any person does so wilfully; such an act is punishable accordingly.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA