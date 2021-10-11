Should Muslims have Islamic governments?

SHAFAQNA – The bases of our great aim, our main goal, is the one which Allah (SWT) has commanded us for it, and that is for the government to be Divine Government, be Islamic; a type of government that the people want it. When the government is just and serves the people, the shadow of this government is on the hearts of the people (the people will support it) [1].

[1] Sahifeye Imam, Imam Khomeini (RA), Vol. 7, Page 527.