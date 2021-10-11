Young Quran memorizers march in Gaza streets

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A march was staged in the streets of Gaza to honor young Quran memorizers.

Organized by Al-Iman and Al-Bureij mosques, the march is part of a continued activities to promote Quran memorization and propagation of Islam to children, Aljazeera reported.

The march was titled “Ahl al-Quran” [People of Quran] and dozens of children who have recently committed the entire Quran to their memory participated in the event while raising their Quran.

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas is another co-organizer of the event and highlights the need to further promote Quran despite all difficulties and hard conditions.

“These Quranic groups send this message to the world that despite the siege and all the limitations, Gaza considers the education of its children as important and tries to teach them freedom, dignity, courage, and Quran memorization before everything else,” said Jamal Al-Hindi, head of the administrative body of Hamas in Al-Bureij camp.

A similar march was also staged in the streets of Rafah in late September with participation of 140 young Palestinian memorizers of Quran.