Muslim scholars condemn Kunduz Shia mosque blast

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: International Union of Muslim Scholars has issued a statement to condemn the bomb blast at Kunduz Shia mosque on Friday which has led over 150 worshipers dead.

The global union in its statement slammed the suicide attack inside Gozar-e-Sayed Abad mosque which has left dozens of worshippers dead or injured calling that a criminal act.

IUMS in its statement noted that any act of terrorism in any place and under any pretext is condemned as there is no discrimination between Shia and Sunni or other religions in view of Islam.

The union called for true and sincere steps for establishment of peace and social stability and prevention of racial discrimination and hate crime against Islam or any other religion.

Secretary General of the union, Ali al-Qaradaghi called the bomb attack a criminal act and a major sin and stressed that any attack against worshipping places and massacre of the public is a crime which goes against teachings of Islam and other religions.

He also warned of terrorism and racism in contrast with human values calling them as threats against the entire humanity which destroys civilizations and prosperity.

Afghan media outlets announced a suicide attack targeting the Friday prayer in Shia mosque in Kunduz province killing over 150 and injuring several more.

The local affiliate of Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.