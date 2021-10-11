Christian clerics pay solidarity visit to Sheikh Zakzaky

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: A delegation of Christian Clerics payed a solidarity and encouragement visit to the Leader of the Islamic movement Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky on late Tuesday in his Abuja residence.

The historic visit came two months after Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenatuddin Ibrahim were acquitted and discharged by Kaduna State High Court, after spending almost six years in illegal detention.

One of the visitors, Pastor Yohana Buru says he was overwhelmed and exited for the solidarity and encouragement visit.

He also thanks the Sheikh for distributing food items to Christian widows in Kaduna who lost their husbands due to insecurity. He said for the fast four yeas thousands of people in the state benefited from this kind gesture.

In his remark, Rev. John Alhamdu of Abuja said, before meeting the Sheikh he has a deferent view about Muslims and Islam, but now he is happy to hear some words of unity from the Leader of the Islamic Movement.

In his response, the Leader of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky said giving out food items to the needy is nothing commendable and he will continue giving out food to the needy persons. He also called on the people to be kind to the needy, so that we can eliminate hunger in the country.

Sheikh Zakzaky who narrated some of his ordeals during the attack on him by the Nigerian Army in December 2015 and his detention in DSS custody despite their health condition said their recovery was a miracle. The Sheikh reiterated that up till that day, there are some bullet fragments in his body and that of his wife.

He also thanked the Christian clerics for the visit. He said they are his brother in humanity.The Sheikh said he would like to meet more people but considering their health and the insecurity in the country, he cannot open his doors to everyone.

Among the delegation are Pastor Yohana Buru from Kaduna, Rev. Titus Ishaku from Baptist Jos, Rev, John Alhamdu from Abuja, Rev. Peter Audu from Abuja, Rev. George T John fron Kaduna and Pastor Julius Audu.