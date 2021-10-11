Thailand: The Al-Zahra Dar-ol-Quran Center in Bangkok, launches a new Quranic course

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Al-Zahra Dar-ol-Quran Center in Bangkok, Thailand, launched a new Quranic course.

A ceremony was held at the center to start the course with the participation of Iran’s Cultural Attaché Mehdi Hassankhani, the Islamic Culture and Relations (ICRO) reported.

In an address, Hassankhani highlighted the importance of learning the Quran, reading it accurately and understanding its sublime concepts and meanings.

He also referred to benefiting from the Quranic culture and promoting the Quranic lifestyle as major objectives of Al-Zahra Dar-ol-Quran Center.

The Iranian official thanked the center’s director and its teachers and others contributing to its Quranic activities.

Sheikh Ansar Lampan, the director of the center, also addressed the ceremony, presenting a report about its activities, including the new Quranic course, and future plans.

He said the course will be held at different levels with the use of new teaching methods.

The participants will receive lessons on Quran reading, Tajweed, translation, Quranic concepts, and Tafseer (interpretation), he added.