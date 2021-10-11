Iraq: IEC announces partial results of parliamentary elections

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Independent Election Commission (IEC) postponed the announcement of the preliminary results until tomorrow, after announcing this morning that the initial turnout was 41%.

The spokeswoman of the Iraqi Election Commission, Jumana Al-Ghalay, announced the partial results of the parliamentary elections in 10 provinces.

Al-Ghalay added: “Whenever the statistics of the preliminary results of the elections in each province are completed, they will be announced.”

The spokeswoman for the Iraqi Electoral Commission stressed that what is announced is the preliminary results, not the final ones, adding that the counting of votes continues and the results of all the provinces will be announced at 6 pm.

However, the Iraqi Independent Election Commission (IEC) postponed the announcement of the preliminary results of the elections until tomorrow (Tuesday), and Jalil Adnan Khalaf, the chairman of the IEC council, announced that there were problems in some polling stations.

He added: the announcement of the preliminary results will be within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, many media outlets and news sites in Iraq have published the results of the Iraqi elections.

News sources in this country have published the preliminary results of the elections in Diyala, Diwaniyah, Muthanna, Maysan, Wassit, Dohuk, Salah al-Din, Karbala, Najaf and Erbil provinces.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English