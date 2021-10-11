Sanaa government welcomes Tehran-Riyadh talks

SHAFAQNA- News sources reported that Sanaa Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah met with Iranian Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo.

While emphasizing the expansion of relations in all fields, the two sides also discussed the dialogue between the Iranian and Saudi governments to reduce tensions in the region.

“Security in the region will increase if the military attack in Yemen ends, the siege is lifted and the land, sea and airport borders are opened, and this can only be achieved through an understanding between the countries of the region,” said Hisham Sharaf.

The foreign minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government also said that the Tehran-Riyadh talks could help stabilize security and stability in the region.

In this regard, the Iranian ambassador also stressed the need for a peaceful solution to the Yemeni problem.

Regarding the development of education in the Yemeni National Salvation Government, he said that the Sanaa government will use international experiences, especially Iranian universities, in this regard.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English