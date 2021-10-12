Date :Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 | Time : 08:24 |ID: 234226 | Print

Japanese journalist visited Al-Kafeel Museum, admired its displayed treasures

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The managing editor of (Mainichi) newspaper, the Japanese journalist Shinsaku Mano, visited the Al-Kafeel Museum for Treasures and Manuscripts in the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine.

While touring the Museum’s corridors, Mano listened to a detailed explanation of the displayed treasures, precious and rare artifacts, and how to display, preserve and restore them.

The Japanese journalist expressed his admiration for what he saw in the museum, and wished the museum’s organizers more success. He also expressed his happiness at visiting Karbala, wishing that security and peace would prevail throughout Iraq.

