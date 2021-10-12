Iran dispatches humanitarian aid to Kunduz attack victims

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Iranian embassy in Afghanistan said that Tehran has dispatched a cargo of humanitarian aid which will be distributed among families of the victims of Friday’s attack in Kunduz.

A plane carrying a cargo of medicine, medical equipment, and food stuff has left Tehran for Kunduz. The terrorist attack in a Kunduz mosque left more than 100 people killed and dozens others injured.

Many Islamic countries and clerics besides the international community have strongly condemned the act of terror.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also reacted to the terrorist attack, urging the Afghan officials to punish perpetrators of the attack.

“The bitter and tragic explosion in the mosque of Khanabad region in Kunduz, which led to the loss of the lives of a large number of the praying believers, has grieved us,” wrote the Leader in a message on Saturday.

“The Afghan officials in our neighboring, brother country are seriously expected to punish the bloodthirsty perpetrators of this major crime and take all measures to prevent the reoccurrence of such tragedies. I ask God to bestow His blessings upon and elevate the position of the martyrs of this event and ask for urgent healing of the injured and patience and peace for their relatives and survivors.”