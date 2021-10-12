Can the human society survive?

SHAFAQNA – In the future the human society either becomes extinct and humanity will be destroyed by a collective suicide and will be wiped off the earth; or the human society will reach its real destiny which is a comprehensive accomplishment (accomplishment in connection with the environment, in information, in power, in freedom, in emotions, in feelings of humanity, etc.). And in all of this, the human being’s accomplishment (by the blessing of the religion) will be materialised [1].

[1] Nabarde Haqq va Batel, Shahid Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 76.