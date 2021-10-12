What must one do before prohibiting others from inappropriate acts?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali (AS) said: Before its tree is dried, try to attain knowledge and learn about sciences, and before you engage in yourselves, extract from the mine of sciences (meaning; the Quran and Ahlul Bayt (AS)). Prohibit the people from Haram and Monkarat (inappropriate acts), and also do not commit them yourselves; because it has been commanded that first you must abandon forbidden acts (Moharramat) yourself and then prohibit others from them [1].

[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 105.