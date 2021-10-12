After more than a year and a half break, first congregational prayer held in shrine of Imam Hussain and Al-Abbas (A.S)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA – The holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) this afternoon witnessed the first congregational prayers after a break of more than a year and a half due to the Corona pandemic.

This prayer was led by Hojjatoleslam Abdul Mahdi Karbalaei, the representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Karbala, and was observed in accordance with health protocols.

Congregational and Friday prayers in the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) were stopped more than a year and a half ago due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The first congregational prayer was held in the shrine of Al-Abbas (A.S) after a break of more than a year

On the other hand, at noon today (Tuesday), equal to the fifth of Rabi al-Awal, 1443 AH, and on October 12, 2021, the noon and evening prayers were held in the holy shrine of Hazrat Abul-Fadl al-Abbas (A.S) in accordance with health protocols.

According to Al-Kafeel Network, this is the first congregational prayer that is held in the shrine of Al-Abbas (A.S) after a break of more than a year due to the coronavirus.

This prayer was led by Sheikh Salah Al-Karbalaei, the head of the religious affairs department in Astan Quds Abbasi, with the observance of health protocols and social distance.

Before the first congregational prayer, the staff of the shrine of Al-Abbas (A.S) prepared special places for men and women to pray and installed signboards to guide them to the place of prayer, and a number of staff of the shrine were placed among the worshipers in order to maintain social and health protocols and distributed masks among them.

It is worth mentioning that the congregational prayers in the holy shrine of Al-Abbas (A.S) had been stopped since the outbreak of the Corona epidemic last year.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English