Which factions won most seats in preliminary results of Iraqi preliminary elections?

SHAFAQNA- The official Iraqi news agency (INA) has announced the names of the factions that won the most seats in parliament based on the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections.

The preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in two special and general elections published by the Election Commission show that the Al-Sadriya faction (Sadr faction) has won the most parliamentary seats so far by winning 73 seats, the news agency reported.

According to the report, the “Progress” faction, led by Mohammad al-Halbousi, has since won 38 seats.

The Iraqi news agency added: The rule of law led by Nouri al-Maliki is also in the third place with 37 seats in the preliminary results.

The Iraqi Electoral Commission on Monday announced the preliminary results of elections in 83 constituencies from 18 provinces and the turnout was 41 percent.

The general voting process in the early parliamentary elections in Iraq was held on Sunday in 8,273 polling district, including 55,041 polling stations in different provinces of the country, where 3,249 independent candidates or members of 109 parties And 21 coalitions ran for 329 seats in 83 constituencies.

According to the report, a total of 24 million 29 thousand 927 people were eligible to vote in the early parliamentary elections in Iraq. The Independent High Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that 1,249 international observers, as well as 147,152 local observers, and 510 foreign journalists covered the election.

The special voting process for special groups in the early parliamentary elections in Iraq was also held last Friday in 687 polling district, including 2,899 polling stations in different provinces of the country.

