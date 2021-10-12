1st Congregational Prayers Held in Holy Shrines of Karbala in 19 Months

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The first congregational prayers in holy shrines of Karbala was held this noon after a 19-months restriction.

Earlier, an official with the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussain (AS) holy mausoleum said that congregational prayers would resume while complying with the health protocols, including social distancing. The Astan had suspended Friday prayers at the holy mausoleum in March 2020 due to concerns about spread of the coronavirus.

Following photos show today’s prayers at Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine: