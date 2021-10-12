Date :Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 | Time : 17:21 |ID: 234325 | Print

Dozens of fanatic Jewish settlers break into Al-Aqsa, perform ‘silent prayers’

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Dozens of fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday morning under heavy police protection.

Local sources reported that the settlers broke into the site through its Al-Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the Mosque, and performed “silent prayers” in its courtyards.

Israeli occupation bulldozers had demolished parts of the historical Yusufiya cemetery in eastern al-Aqsa Mosque a couple of days ago triggering violent confrontations.

