Dozens of fanatic Jewish settlers break into Al-Aqsa, perform ‘silent prayers’

Israeli occupation bulldozers had demolished parts of the historical Yusufiya cemetery in eastern al-Aqsa Mosque a couple of days ago triggering violent confrontations.
SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Dozens of fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday morning under heavy police protection.
Local sources reported that the settlers broke into the site through its Al-Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the Mosque, and performed “silent prayers” in its courtyards.
