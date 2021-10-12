Date :Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 | Time : 18:32 |ID: 234330 | Print

Zamzam containers return to Grand Mosque in Mecca

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:   Zamzam water containers are now available for visitors to the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina said worshippers and Umrah pilgrims now have access to Zamzam water containers at the Grand Mosque, Okaz daily reported.

According to the deputy president of services and technical affairs at the Grand Mosque, Mohammed bin Musleh al-Jabiri, 155 fixed marble stations and 20,000 containers provide Zamzam water to worshippers at the mosque.

He said that it comes following the improvement of the coronavirus situation and growing immunization against the disease.

Al-Jabiri noted that all the fiberglass stations in the mosque have been replaced with new marble ones. He added that 126 workers help in and supervise the distribution of the Zamzam water 24 hours a day.

