Iran, UN envoys discuss developments in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-IRNA :  Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian in a meeting with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Aminian met and held talks with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan in Kabul on Tuesday, Afghan media reported.

They discussed the concerns of the two sides in Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran exchanged views with former President Hamid Karzai on ways to further strengthen relations between the two countries and help the people of Afghanistan.

