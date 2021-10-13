UN chief: Afghanistan faces make-or-break moment
SHAFAQNA- UN Secretary-General urged the world to take action during a “make or break” moment for Afghanistan.
“If we do not act and help Afghans weather this storm, and do it soon, not only they but all the world will pay a heavy price”, Mr. Guterres told journalists in New York.
“Without food, without jobs, without their rights protected, we will see more and more Afghans fleeing their homes in search of a better life. The flow of illicit drugs, criminal and terrorist networks will also likely increase”, Mr. Guterres warned.
For him, “this will not only badly affect Afghanistan itself, but also the region and the rest of the world”, UN News reported.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also appealed to the Taliban to stop breaking its promises to allow women to work and girls to have access to all levels of education. Eighty percent of Afghanistan’s economy is informal, with women playing an overwhelming role, and “without them there is no way the Afghan economy and society will recover,” he said.
He said the U.N. is urgently appealing to countries to inject cash into the Afghan economy, which before the Taliban takeover in August was dependent on international aid that accounted for 75% of state spending.
“Right now, with assets frozen and development aid paused, the economy is breaking down,” Guterres told.“Banks are closing and essential services, such as health care, have been suspended in many places.”
The U.N. chief said that injecting liquidity to prevent Afghanistan’s economic collapse is a separate issue from recognition of the Taliban, lifting sanctions, unfreezing frozen assets or restoring international aid, france24 reported.
