UN: 20 million Yemenis are in dire food straits

SHAFAQNAThe United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen David Grisley, told a news conference in Geneva that the situation of 20 million Yemenis (two-thirds of the country’s population) is dire.

“More than 5 million Yemenis, 400,000 of whom are children, are in a state of absolute famine as the Yemeni economy has completely collapsed and the cost of food and basic necessities has risen,” he said.

He likened the situation of the people in Yemen in the south of the country to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Meanwhile, food conditions have improved slightly, and the United Nations, with its support, has been able to increase its financial assistance from 10 million to 13 million people.

