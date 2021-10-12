Process of investigating explosion in Beirut port stopped again

SHAFAQNA- The investigation into the explosion in the port of Beirut, the Lebanese capital, has been suspended pending a ruling by an appeals court.

The investigation into the August 4, 2020 explosion in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, was stopped again following a request for the dismissal of an investigating judge.

According to the Lebanese NNA news agency, the lawyers of Ali Hassan Khalil, the former Minister of Finance, and Ghazi Zaitar, the former Minister of Transport, have filed a lawsuit against Tariq Bitar, the trial judge, demanding his “removal”.

According to the report, for this reason, the investigation into the explosion of the port of Beirut has been suspended until the verdict of the Court of Appeal is issued.

On the other hand, before requesting his dismissal, Judge Bitar ordered the arrest of Ali Hassan Khalil, a former finance minister who was not present at the last hearing.

Khalil is currently a member of the Lebanese parliament as deputy leader of the Amal movement.

On August 4, 2020, after a fire in an explosives depot in the port of Beirut, a powerful explosion occurred that shook the entire city.

The blast killed more than 200 people and injured more than 6,000. About 300,000 people were also displaced by the blast.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English