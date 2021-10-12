Kuwait officially allows women to join army

SHAFAQNA- Kuwaiti Defense Minister Hamad Jaber al-Ali today (Tuesday) issued a historic order allowing women to join the army as officers and soldiers.

The order allows Kuwaiti women to be recruited to serve in the military as professional, non-commissioned and independent officers.

The entry of Kuwaiti women into the army at this stage will be limited to medical services and military support.

The Kuwaiti Minister of Defense said that the Kuwaiti women have proved their worthiness in all areas and in the difficult conditions that the country is facing.

“It is time to give women the opportunity to join the army alongside their Kuwaiti brothers,” he added.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English