Saudi Arabia calls on families of Shia martyrs to destroy their children’s graves

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi government has recently sought to destroy the memory of Shias in the east of the country, and sent a decree to the homes of the martyrs’ families, urging them to destroy the graves of their martyrs.

Fearing that the graves of the martyrs will become a permanent place of pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia is trying to implement this plan from the town of Al-Awamiyah, where the house of the martyr Nimr Baqir Al-Nimr is located.

In this ruling, Saudi Arabia has given the families of the martyrs one week to remove the buildings, flags and any accessories other than the tombstone next to the graves, otherwise Saudi security officials will resort to force.

Local officials in al-Awamiyah said Riyadh was seeking to remove any signs of a Shia protest identity and to act in accordance with the Wahhabi teachings accepted by the Saudis.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English