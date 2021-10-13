What is spiritual power?

SHAFAQNA – Islam is the supporter of two powers; one the spiritual power and the other the economic power. It supports the spiritual power which means: From the moral point of view, you must be so powerful that you do not pay attention to the world (more than usual) and all that exist in it, and you are not the slave and the captive of the world. What a great saying by Imam Ali (AS): All the Zohd is between two words in the Quran [1].

Imam Ali (AS) interpreted Zohd (detachment, asceticism) from the point of view of the spiritual power, and explained: In Ayah 23 of Surah Al-Hadid, Allah (SWT) said: “So that you may not grieve for what escapes you, nor boast for what comes your way, and Allah (SWT) does not like any vain boaster.” When you reached this position spiritually, if the entire world comes your way, you do not become overjoyed and a captive; and if the entire world is taken away from you, you are not defeated spiritually. In this case you are a Zahid (ascetic) [2].

