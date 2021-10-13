Who benefits from disunity among Muslims?

SHAFAQNA – The holy Quran invites the people to unity and prohibits them from disunion: O’ Muslims, avoid division and dispute among yourselves, try to resolve the disputes. Reduce disagreements; do not add to differences constantly. Who benefits from these disputes that are increasing day by day? Can anyone else except the enemies of Islam benefit from this situation? What do you think the enemy expect from us? Do you think the enemy wants anything other than that we fight and insult each other in the names of various religious denominations and tribalism? The holy Quran says: Avoid disunion [1].

[1] Majmo’a’ye Athaare Ustad Motahhari (RA), Vol. 17, Page 218.