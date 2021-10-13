Mourning rituals planned at Jamkaran Mosque on martyrdom of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S)

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Jamkaran Mosque near Iran’s holy city of Qom will host a ceremonies to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Askari (AS), the 11th Shia Imam.

They will be organized on Thursday and Friday, according to the website of the mosque.

The will include speeches by senior clerics and elegy recitations as well as recitation of Nudbeh Supplication on Friday morning.

The mosque will also hold a Quranic circle and a morning ritual with the participation of foreign pilgrims, the website added.

The 8th day of the lunar Hijri month of Rabi al-Awwal, which falls on October 15 this year, marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Askari (AS).