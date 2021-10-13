Al-Mustafa International University to hold 27th Quran, Hadith festival

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Al-Mustafa International University has issued a call for participation in the 27th edition of its Quran and Hadith festival.

According to the university, it will be organized in four sections for ‘students’, ‘teachers and staff’, ‘families of students’, and ‘families of teachers and staff’.

The festival will include competitions in various categories, such as Quran recitation (Tahqiq and Tarteel), memorization, interpretation, Adhan (call to prayer), Ibtihal, Nahj-ul-Balaqa and Sahifeh Sajjadiyeh.

Al-Mustafa International University is a religious and Islamic university established to expand and introduce Islamic and religious teachings in the world through modern facilities and technologies.

It is a scholarly and educational institution that like other such institutions strives to develop thought and help the society and humanity.

It is known internationally and has trained many prominent scholars and researchers.

The university annually organizes the international Quran and Hadith festival for its students, scholars, staff and their family members from various countries.