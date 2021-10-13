Webinar examines religious thought in Australian cultural life

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: At the initiative of Islamic Research Foundation, affiliated to Astan Quds Razavi, a scientific conference was held to review the status of religious thought in cultural life of Australia with emphasis on its background and perspective was held in the form of a webinar.

Sheikh Ashfaq Hossein Vahidi, preacher and Friday prayer leader of Melbourne, Australia, addressed the meeting, which was held in the presence of researchers from the theology group and the secretariat of the Interfaith Dialogue Conference.

“Melbourne is one of the largest, most populous and important cities in Australia, where the dominant religion is Catholic Christianity,” he said adding, “Fortunately, Shia and Sunni Muslims from all over the world, especially from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, etc. live in peace in this country, and so far, no problems or challenges have been witnessed among them.”

He stated that the only major problem is that Shia Muslims, like Sunnis, are not allowed to build mosques and so-called Hosseiniyeh religious centers.

“During the last three years, due to the problems in Syria, a number of Syrians immigrated to Australia, among whom were also ISIS enthusiasts. ISIS has always been propagandizing against the Shia school of thought, and the Australian government makes a distinction between their practices and true Muslims,” he noted.

Ashfaq Vahidi pointed out that they hold various ceremonies and programs for the youth and teenagers in the country on various occasions, in the form of webinars and online service during the days of birth and martyrdom anniversaries of the Infallible Imams (AS) and also on holidays.

“We hold various sports, training, nutritional and recreation programs for the young Muslim generation, and through this, we publicize the religion of Islam and the teachings of the Quran.”