Imam Hasan Askari (A.S) preserved Shiism and paved the ground for occultation of Imam Mahdi (A.J)

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hasan Askari (A.S) had intellectual, scientific talents, and abilities that made him without dispute an intellectual genius among men. He was one of the heroes of history by his resisting the various challenges and standing up against the deviate and oppressive Abbasid rule.

The Islamic society during the Imamate of Imam Hasan Askari (A.S) (254-260 AH) faced many religious, political and cultural issues. The violent and repressive actions of the Abbasids, the activities of deviant and skeptical currents, the Zangian rebellion and the uprising of some Alawites were among the issues that had caused a crisis for the security and health of the Islamic society in the political, social and ideological spheres. Imam Hasan Askari (A.S) in line with his divine mission in the face of these issues, adopted practical solutions and constructive and effective strategies, the result of which was to preserve Shiism and pave the ground for the occultation of Imam Mahdi (A.J).

Despite the terrible Abbasid Caliphs who terrorized and abused the “Alawites” (followers of Imam Ali (A.S) ) and no matter what terrible things they did to Imam Al-Askari (A.S), they could not ignore his holy personality, nor could they destroy his social status, political role and scholarly.

Thus, the spiritual authority of the Holy Imam (A.S.) was imposed upon the rulers and the opponents of his time.

The Abbasid authorities persecuted Imam Hasan al-Askari (A.S.) and put him under their control in order to paralyze his political and ideological activities and also restrain him from practising his leading role among the Ummah. Therefore, the Holy Imam (A.S.) was obliged to act secretly and built an organization of his followers, and representatives and strengthened its base.

Imam Hasan al-Askari (A.S.), like his respected holy forefathers (peace be upon them all), engaged in political struggle to confront oppression, terrorism, safeguard the holy Islamic message, values and principles as essential tasks of leadership and the Ummah whose task they undertook according to Allah`s wishes.

The Holy Imam`s main task was to safeguard the Message of Islam, to defend its originality, to call people towards it and to convey its principles and values.

During the reign of Imam al-Askari (A.S.), the school of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) was filled with knowledge, calling to Islam and defending it and spreading its ideas, the chief element of this act was done through the academic way.

Indeed, the Holy Imam (A.S.) had students, companions and narrators, some of whom had continued their task since the reign of his father and grandfather, while others joined in during the period of his divine leadership.

Moreover, one of the major responsibilities of Imam Hasan al-Askari (A.S), for which he endeavored earnestly was to introduce the Imam after him to the Shias and to inform them of the next Imam`s occultation.

The period of his Imamate lasted only six years. According to the historical facts, during these six years, he was either imprisoned or if he was free, he was forbidden to socialize and forbidden any visits. It was a bizarre situation.

It seems, as you know, that each of the holy Imams had a certain quality that was more apparent in them. Khwajah Nasir, in his twelve-verse poem, has described each of the holy Imams with their special quality. The holy being of Imam al-Askari was distinguished by dignity and so-called good looks. The greatness and dignity reflecting on his face was in such a way that whoever visited him would get influenced by his appearance even before the Imam said a word. This story is fully specified in the majority of narrations. Even the enemies, who constantly pursued the Imam and were sometimes taking the Imam to prison, could not resist paying their respect towards him when confronting the Imam.

