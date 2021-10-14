What to do if a barrier is noticed on parts of the body after performing Qosl and Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about noticing an obstacle after performing Qosl and Wudhu.

Question: What is our duty if we notice an obstacle/barrier on parts of the body after performing Qosl and Wudhu?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If you did not know that the barrier was there at the time of performing Qosl or Wudhu, or it has been formed after Wudhu or Qosl; (then) Wudhu and Qosl and Salaat/Salaah are correct.

Source: leader.ir