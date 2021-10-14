https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/fatwa.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-14 10:44:242021-10-14 10:44:24What to do if a barrier is noticed on parts of the body after performing Qosl and Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What to do if a barrier is noticed on parts of the body after performing Qosl and Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about noticing an obstacle after performing Qosl and Wudhu.
Question: What is our duty if we notice an obstacle/barrier on parts of the body after performing Qosl and Wudhu?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If you did not know that the barrier was there at the time of performing Qosl or Wudhu, or it has been formed after Wudhu or Qosl; (then) Wudhu and Qosl and Salaat/Salaah are correct.
Source: leader.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!