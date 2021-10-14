How did Imam Askari’s (AS) behaviour affect his prison guards?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that when Imam Hassan Askari (AS) was imprisoned in Salih ibn Wasif’s prison, Abbasioun and Salih ibn Ali and those who deviated from Shia Islam, went to Salih and asked him to treat Imam Askari (AS) as harshly as possible. Salih said: “What should I do? I have assigned two of my most wicked individuals for him, but by observing his behaviour, those two try to be attentive to their Salaats and worship (of God).

I asked them: What characteristic of Hassan ibn Ali (AS) has affected you so much?” They replied: What are you saying about a man who fast during the day and worship God at night. He neither speaks nor is amused by anything; when we look at him, our neck veins shake, and we get into a condition that we cannot control ourselves. When they heard these words from Salih ibn Wasif, they returned hopelessly [1].

