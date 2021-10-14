Iraq: Al-Kazemi and UN envoy review overall election process

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi today (Wednesday) met with Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, to ​​review the overall process of the October 10 elections.

Al-Kazemi praised the participation and support of international and UN observers in the election process. Plasschaert, for her part, congratulated Al-Kazemi on the success of the election and praised the Iraqi government’s logistical and security plans, which had a positive impact on the election process and its success.

Plasschaert stressed that in addition to the United Nations’ continued support for the Iraqi Independent Election Commission (IEC)’s efforts to achieve honest results that reflect the will of the people, the UN delegation to Iraq is the body that supports the UN’s practical work.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English