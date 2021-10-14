Latest news from process of normalization of Egyptian-Turkish relations: Planning for Sisi- Assad first contact

SHAFAQNA– The website of Al Araby Al Jadeed newspaper, citing its special sources, announced plans by Egyptian officials to coordinate the first contact between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the coming days.

The sources of this newspaper, noting that the security contacts between Egypt and Turkey are progressing at a speed that can be described as good and regular, revealed: Meetings between the security delegations of the two countries are held regularly and monthly.

According to the same sources, a high-ranking Egyptian official stressed in the last meeting between the security officials of the two countries that Cairo will never accept Turkish leadership in the Arab region, but in return can accept cooperation with Ankara in this regard.

The sources said that the holding of new meetings between high-ranking officials of the two countries by the end of this year is unexpected due to the continuation of unresolved cases between them and the lack of progress.

Al Araby Al Jadeed sources, noting that Egypt has recently brought the Syrian case to the forefront of important issues of the two countries, said: At the last meeting between them, the Cairo security delegation made a series of demands regarding the nature of Turkey’s role in Syria. Egypt’s demands in this regard have been raised after consultations at the security level with Syrian regime officials.

The same sources noted that Cairo has not received a clear response from Turkey to those demands, and this reinforces the hypothesis that there will be no major progress in relations between the two countries before the end of this year.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English