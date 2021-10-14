Saudi Arabia :Mosques resume Quranic classes

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of Quranic classes in the country’s mosques and Quran center for women.

The Arab country’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance said in a statement that in-person Quranic classes will be held again in mosques and Quran centers for women after an 18-month suspension, Al-Bayan reported.

It said Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh has ordered the resumption of the classes all over the country.

The statement underlined full compliance with the health protocols, including social distancing, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It noted that those attending the classes are required to have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines and registered at Tawakalna website beforehand.

Tawakkalna is the official Saudi Contact Tracing app approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.