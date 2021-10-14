Date :Thursday, October 14th, 2021 | Time : 19:54 |ID: 234520 | Print

Photos: ‘Who is Hussain?’ volunteers in Perth, Australia give roses, water bottles to passersby in the name of Imam al-Hussain

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: ‘Who is Hussain?’ volunteers gave roses and water bottles to passersby in the name of Imam al-Hussain in Arbaeen.

 

