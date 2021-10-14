Ten killed in western Niger mosque attack

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Suspected militants attacked a mosque in western Niger, killing at least ten people, the country’s defense minister said.

The attack took place Monday in the village of Tizigorou in a region where Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso meet.

“The assailants, riding on motorcycles, attacked a mosque during prayer time in the prefecture of Banibangou in the Tillaberi region. The victims were praying,” Issoufou Katambe told the media.

Since early this year, attacks by suspected militants have intensified in the area around Banibangou and nearby towns in the region. Targeting civilians and the army, they are blamed on Daesh in the Greater Sahara and an Al-Qaeda-affiliated group.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 500 deaths have been recorded, according to official data, and thousands have been displaced fleeing the violence.