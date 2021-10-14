Iran’s Deputy FM, EU deputy foreign policy chief agree to continue consultations in Brussels

European Union deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora met with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri Kani in Tehran on Thursday.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues, including the relations between Iran and the European Union, the issue of Afghanistan, and the negotiations to lift oppressive sanctions on Iran.

Emphasizing that Iran has always proved that it is a responsible player in the international arena, while the behavior of the other side shows that it has a significant distance from responsibility, Baqeri-Kani said: “Each side that shows more responsibility is closer to the negotiating table.”

“It is important for Iran to achieve tangible results,” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister said, adding that “Iran is always ready for serious negotiations that result in a practical agreement, not a paper agreement”.

Pointing out that there are serious doubts about the real will of the United States to fulfill its obligations, Bagheri criticized the inaction of the European sides in fulfilling their obligations under the UN Security Council and stressed the need for their accountability.

European Union deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora, for his part, in this meeting while talking about his responsibilities as EU Coordinator, stressed his readiness to work with Iran and other parties to continue negotiations to achieve a result that is acceptable to all parties.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri said on Wednesday that he would host European Union deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora on Thursday. Following the recent regional and international discussions, I will host EU’s deputy foreign policy chief Mr. Enrique Mora, Baqeri-Kani wrote in a tweet.

He said that the two would exchange views on bilateral and regional issues, including Afghanistan, as well as negotiations to lift cruel sanctions.