Is there a problem with opening and closing water tap when performing Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about opening and closing water tap when performing Salaat.

Question: Is there any problem with closing water tap (to prevent water wastage) when performing Wudhu?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem with opening and closing water tap when performing Wudhu.

Source: leader.ir

