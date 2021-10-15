https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/fatwa.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-15 09:27:372021-10-15 09:27:37Is there a problem with opening and closing water tap when performing Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Is there a problem with opening and closing water tap when performing Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about opening and closing water tap when performing Salaat.
Question: Is there any problem with closing water tap (to prevent water wastage) when performing Wudhu?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem with opening and closing water tap when performing Wudhu.
Source: leader.ir
