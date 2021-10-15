What lessons can be learned from the lives of the infallibles (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – The life of Seyyedu Shuhada, Imam Hussain (AS), the life of Imam Mahdi (AJ), the lives of all the prophets (AS), all of them from the beginning, from Adam (AS) until now; the lives of all of them mean that they wanted to stand against oppression and establish the rule of justice. And unfortunately our nation and other weak nations have been repeatedly told that what government has got to do with you! You go and perform your Salaat/Salaah, go to your Mosque; that is it [1]!

[1] Sahifeye Imam, Imam Khomeini (RA), Vol. 21, Page 4.