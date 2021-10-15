Afghanistan: At Least 32 Killed In Bombing At Shia Mosque During Friday Prayers

SHAFAQNA- At least 32 people were killed and 68 wounded in a blast at a Shia Mosque in southern Afghanistan. Friday’s explosion occurred at the Fatimiya Mosque in central Kandahar while people were holding Friday prayers, a Taliban Spokesman told the AP. The cause of the blast is not yet clear, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

A witness, Murtaza told the AP by phone that four suicide bombers entered the Mosque — two detonating explosives at a security gate to clear the way for the other two to enter the compound, where prayers were ongoing. He said that about 500 people may have been in attendance. The attack came only a week after a similar blast killed dozens of Shia worshippers in the country’s north. The earlier attack was claimed by the Daesh, NPR reported.