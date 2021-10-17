Pope condemns attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Sunday decried recent deadly attacks in Afghanistan, Norway and Britain.

“Last week, various attacks were carried out, for example, in Norway, Afghanistan, England, which caused many dead and wounded,” he said at his weekly blessing in St. Peter’s Square.

“I express my closeness to the families of the victims and I pray, please, abandon the path of violence, which is always a loss, a defeat for everyone. Let us remember that violence begets violence,” he said, according to Reuters.

A suicide bombing at a shia mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan on Friday, killed at least 47 people and wounded 70 . The Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility.

In Britain,David Amess, 69, of the Conservative Party, who was meeting at a church with some of his constituents was fatally stabbed.

Last Wednesday in Norway, a man killed five people with a bow-and-arrow and other weapons.