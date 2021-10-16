What is the perfect road map to accomplishment?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Nahjul-Balaghah1.jpg 196 250 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-16 10:58:272021-10-16 10:58:27What is the perfect road map to accomplishment?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Obey Allah (SWT); and know that in not recognising God, you have no excuse. If you have seeing eyes, you have been shown the truth. If you seek guidance, you have been guided; if you have listening ears, the truth has been recited in your ears [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdoms 156 and 157.
