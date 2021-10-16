Al-Azhar slams the terrorist attacks against a Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) Takfiri terrorist group carried out the attacks using suicide bombers while worshipers were holding Friday prayers. According to the latest toll, more than 60 people have been killed and some 70 others injured. Those who kill worshipers in God’s Houses have sold their lives at the cheapest price and will certainly be punished in the hereafter, added the statement.

Seditionists in the political arena are trying to take advantage of differences among Islamic schools to sow discord among them but they have forgotten that followers of these schools have lived peacefully beside each other for 14 centuries, Al-Azhar stressed. Furthermore, Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Allam condemned the terror attack, noting that murder is a major sin in Islam and that the God Almighty has described killing a Muslim worse than destroying Masjid Al-Haram, according to Almasryalyoum website.

Extremist and terrorist groups neither respect the blood of the innocent people nor places where people worship God, he said, adding that such acts of terror keep people away from God’s houses. He also warned extremists using verse 33 of Surah Al-Ma’idah the translation of which reads as “The recompense of those who make war against Allah (SWT) and God’s Messenger and spread corruption in the land is that they are to be killed or crucified, or have their hand and a foot cut off on opposite sides, or be expelled from the land. For them is shame in this world and a great punishment in the Everlasting Life.”