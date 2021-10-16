ICRO condemned terrorist attacks on a Shia Mosque in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) roundly condemned terrorist attacks on a Shia Mosque in Afghanistan, describing it as a savage move aimed at destabilizing the country. The Friday suicide attacks on the Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar which claimed more than 60 lives were claimed by the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group.

They targeted worshipers while they were holding Friday prayers. Some 70 people have also been injured in the attack. The terrorist group said that two suicide bombers carried out separate attacks on different parts of the Mosque.

In a statement, ICRO denounced the deadly attacks and expressed condolences to the families of victims and the “dear people of Afghanistan”. The organization said it condemns any terrorist and extremist measure that is a threat against world peace and security.

It also warned of plots hatched by the enemies of Islam to foment discord and underlined the need for Shia-Sunni unity and rejection of violence committed in the name of Islam. The Kandahar attacks came just one week after Daesh terrorists targeted a Mosque in Kunduz, killing some 100 people and injuring some 200 others.