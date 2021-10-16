Yemen: Mosque preachers call for active participation in commemorating the Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday

SHAFAQANA- ABNA: Mosque preachers called on the Yemeni people to participate in the honorable events that will be held in the capital, Sana’a next Monday to celebrate birthday anniversary of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

They stressed, on Friday sermons, that reviving this occasion embodies the connection with the Greatest Messenger, the emulation of his morals, the emulation of his approach, and the consolidation of the faith identity of the Yemeni people, who give this occasion its right of glorification and veneration.

They pointed out that this occasion is a station for unity, and social solidarity, following the example of the Messenger of humanity and its way out of darkness into light.

