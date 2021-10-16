Afghanistan: Iran sends second shipment of humanitarian aid to Kunduz

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Iran has sent a second shipment of humanitarian aid to neighboring Afghanistan, an official said. Hassan Esfandiar, Director General for International Operations and Humanitarian Programs at the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), said the second cargo of Iranian humanitarian aid was delivered to Afghanistan’s Red Crescent Society on Friday.

The cargo, which weighed 10 tons and included food stuff and other-items such as blankets, will be distributed among people in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, he noted. The first shipment of Iranian aid that was delivered to Afghanistan last week weighed 50 tons, according to the official.

He noted that the humanitarian measures have been made by the IRCS in coordination with Afghanistan’s Red Crescent Society following a recent deadly attack on a Mosque in Kunduz and given the bad economic situation in the area. More than 150 people were killed in a ghastly attack at Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque in the Khanabad area of Kunduz, with a predominantly Hazara population last Friday. A Daesh terrorist, masquerading as a worshiper, detonated his explosives during Friday prayers. The victims were all Hazara Shias, the third-largest ethnic group in Afghanistan.